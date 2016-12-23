Subway Employee Shoots Suspected Robber In The Chest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gunshots rang out Friday morning at a Subway on the South Side.

Officials say just before 8 a.m., a suspected would-be robber wearing all black entered the restaurant in the 2700 block of East Carson Street armed with a gun.

One of the clerks was licensed to carry a gun and shot the robber, later identified as 47-year-old Calvin Smith, in the chest.

Smith fell, climbed through a shattered window and went up the street to a waiting getaway car.

The female driver of that vehicle, a white Mercedes, rushed Smith to the hospital. Smith was admitted in critical condition and later upgraded to serious condition. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Smith.

The car was later found in front of a home in the 800-block of Lovitt Way on the North Side, sparking a SWAT situation. Police believed two additional suspects involved in the robbery were in a home in the 900-block of Chestnut Street.

Around 11 a.m., a man and woman were taken into custody.

