Subway Employee Shoots Suspected Robber In The Chest

December 23, 2016 8:49 AM By Christine D'Antonio
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gunshots rang out Friday morning at a Subway on the South Side.

Officials say just before 8 a.m., a suspected would-be robber wearing all black entered the restaurant in the 2700 block of East Carson Street armed with a gun.

One of the clerks was licensed to carry a gun and shot the robber, later identified as 47-year-old Calvin Smith, in the chest.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Smith fell, climbed through a shattered window and went up the street to a waiting getaway car.

The female driver of that vehicle, a white Mercedes, rushed Smith to the hospital. Smith was admitted in critical condition and later upgraded to serious condition. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Smith.

The car was later found in front of a home in the 800-block of Lovitt Way on the North Side, sparking a SWAT situation. Police believed two additional suspects involved in the robbery were in a home in the 900-block of Chestnut Street.

Photo: KDKA

Photo: KDKA

Around 11 a.m., a man and woman were taken into custody.

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Dole says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:24 AM

    Kudos to the brave employee. Sadly, Subway will probably fire him.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Adam Smith says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:25 AM

      Perp (or his fambily) will sue the parent company and franchisee. Good aim, though.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. David Colton says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:41 PM

        Not quite “good enough” he’s not in the morgue-yet. Most likely a worthless 9 MM. Only good IF you shoot a perp 4, 5 or more times. That’s why when my department allowed us to start carrying weapons other than 9 MM, I went to a 40 S&W for a year, than 45 ACP my last 12 years as a cop. One shot, threat over-my last 3 shoots as a Deputy.
        I agree Subway will most likely fire him.
        The Mercedes was a nice touch. What do you expect? Everyone got Christmas gifts to pay for!

  2. Randy Gombar says:
    December 23, 2016 at 2:00 PM

    A mother should not have to worry that her son might get shot when robbing a business.

    Reply | Report comment

