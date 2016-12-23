State Announces Alert System To Keep Stranded Motorists Safe, Informed

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — In January of 2016, a 16 mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down after a tractor trailer jackknifed during a snow storm.

The whole ordeal left thousands of people stranded for nearly 24 hours. Now, the state has announced a new initiative to keep motorists informed and safe if anything like that were to happen again, with 501PAConnect.

“People being stuck on roadways due to an accident isn’t a new problem, but we’re using modern technology to keep motorists informed about the status of accident cleanup and highway reopening,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “This connection with motorists will also allow us to have a clearer picture of who is sitting in a vehicle and where they are, so we can better plan for the use of our resources.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Going forward, when personnel from the PA Turnpike and PennDOT identify a potential long-term closure, they will alert staff at the 24-hour Commonwealth Watch and Warning Center at the PA Emergency Management Agency, who will issue an initial location-based alert to motorists in the affected area.

“This system will only be used for emergencies that will last for a sustained period,” said PEMA Director Richard D. Flinn Jr. “It is important for motorists to recognize that the system will only work in areas with cell phone service, and that this is not a substitute for calling 9-1-1 if you have an actual emergency in your vehicle.”

Motorists who receive the alert will be able to register for automatic text messages or phone call updates.