Students Celebrate By Making Blown Glass Ornaments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of students put their creative skills to the test, with extreme temperatures and molten glass.

“It’s running at 2100 degrees. It’s on 24-7, 365 days a year,” Jon Sirockman said.

Sirockman has been blowing glass for nine years and works with students of all ages at Pittsburgh Glass Center in Garfield. This time of the year, classes learn to make Christmas ornaments.

Alex Rojas was the first one to take a stab at it.

This is his second time making an ornament.

“I think everything when you begin to do this, everything is just a challenge,” Rojas said. “You’re dealing with super hot glass and furnace and different equipment you’re not used to.”

Sirockman went through the steps of how to make an ornament with each student. From getting molten glass out of the furnace, to adding on colors and smoothing them out.

Then the glass blowing begins.

“I’m going to put a little puff of air in the glass that initiates our bubble,” Sirockman explains.

Sirockman’s assistant Thad helped with that part of the class. The key is to keep blowing through a pipe, until the ornament takes its round shape.

This was Elaine Gelb’s first time glass blowing.

“I loved it. I’ve always been drawn to glass as an art form,” Gelb said. “I have absolutely no talent but a great appreciation for it.”

Gelb had the option to choose between a speckled pattern or a twist. She chose a twist.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas decided to jump in and give it a try.

Once the ornament is finished, it goes inside what is called an aneeler and it sits in here for about 14 hours. When you take it out, this is what your finished product looks like and you can put it on the Christmas tree.

It’s a great way for families, friends and couples to spend time together around the holidays.

“Just getting your hands on some art. Making your own ornaments it can be a family keepsake,” student Michael Drain said.

“It’s really fun to see the parents get traditional and kids get wacky colors. It’s now their own twist to what’s gonna be put on the Christmas tree,” Sirockman said.

If a Christmas ornament isn’t your style, there’s an array of other classes you can take, including the flamecicle class.

But one thing is for certain for Alex Rojas, he will be making new memories this holiday season.

“I grew up in Chile,” Rojas said. “I’m going back home so I’m going to be taking that ornament to my grandma’s so we can put it on the Christmas tree.”