Terry Bradshaw: ‘I Don’t Think Tomlin Is A Great Coach At All’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Steelers quarterback didn’t have many good things to say about the team’s current coach on a sports talk show Friday.

Terry Bradshaw voiced his opinion on Mike Tomlin on the Fox Sports 1 show “Speak for Yourself”.

After co-host Jason Whitlock said, “I still think Mike Tomlin still needs to prove he’s a great coach,” Bradshaw chimed in, saying. “I don’t think he’s a great coach at all.”

Bradshaw called him a “nice” coach and “a great cheerleader guy.” He went on to say Tomlin’s name “never even pops into my mind” when considering great NFL coaches.

He did have some favorable things to say about Tomlin’s predecessor, Bill Cowher.

“At the end of Chuck [Noll]’s career, in comes Cowher, and Cowher kind of gave them that boost to get them back up and win a Super Bowl,” he said.

He later says that his comparison between Cowher and Tomlin may have been unfair, since he was familiar with Cowher’s career prior to coaching the Steelers, but he didn’t know much about Tomlin’s prior career.

Former football player Cris Carter supported Tomlin, saying, “Do I think he’s a great coach? No, but I think he’s a good coach, and I think Pittsburgh, like they have done, is going to be very, very patient because they’re only a player or two away from being in the big game.”

Whitlock, on the other hand, agreed with Bradshaw.

