Volunteers Needed To Assist Residents Displaced By Fire

December 23, 2016 3:34 PM
MUNHALL (KDKA) — A local church is asking for volunteers to help residents who have been displaced by a fire pack up their belongings.

A fire at the UMCU-Parkview Towers on Dec. 16 left dozens of people searching for a new home.

The United Methodist Church is asking for some volunteers to help the residents pack their belongings.

Volunteers are needed on Dec. 27, 28, 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sign up to volunteer at wpaumc.org/ParkviewVolunteers.

Volunteers can also email cpogue@churchunion.org with “Parkview volunteer” in the subject line and say on which day and shift you can help.

Donations can be made at youcaring.com/parkviewtowerresidents-719473.

