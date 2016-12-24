3 Dead In Stowe Township Fire

December 24, 2016 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Dorhman Street, Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Three people have died in an early Saturday morning house fire in Stowe Township.

The fire started at a home in the 700 block of Dorhman Street around 6 a.m. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the front of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Names of the victims have not been released at this time. However, the victims are believed to be a grandmother, a son and a 5-month-old child.

The parents were not home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

