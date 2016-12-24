‘Batch A Toys’ Event Provides Food, Presents For Deserving Families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch and volunteers delivered toys and food to deserving families on Christmas Eve.
It was the tenth year for the Best of the Batch Foundation’s annual “Batch A Toys” holiday gift drive.
Thirty-six families received baskets of food, including turkeys and fresh produce, and wrapped Christmas presents, like toys and household items.
“When we’re able to put smiles on the families’ faces, this is the true meaning of Christmas,” Batch said.
Volunteers with the foundation help to wrap all of the gifts and deliver them.
The foundation has been collecting gift donations since November, and about 6,000 toys were collected.
