Deserving Mother Surprised With Refurbished Car For Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A deserving mother was surprised with a newly refurbished car Saturday.
It was part of the National Auto Body Council’s “Recycled Rides” program, where a vehicle refurbished by local high school students is donated to a person or family in need on Christmas Eve.
Ashley Pluebell was a mother of three, who lost one of her children to SIDS earlier this year.
The car came as a total surprise.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “All I know is the news was supposed to come today … and I came out here to this.”
The car was a 2011 Chevy Malibu, donated by the Flagship Collision of Verona, Pa. All parts and materials used in the refurbishment were donated by local businesses.
