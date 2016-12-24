WEATHER: Alerts | School Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Us Your Photos

Deserving Mother Surprised With Refurbished Car For Christmas

December 24, 2016 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Ashley Pluebell, Recycled Rides

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A deserving mother was surprised with a newly refurbished car Saturday.

It was part of the National Auto Body Council’s “Recycled Rides” program, where a vehicle refurbished by local high school students is donated to a person or family in need on Christmas Eve.

Ashley Pluebell was a mother of three, who lost one of her children to SIDS earlier this year.

The car came as a total surprise.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “All I know is the news was supposed to come today … and I came out here to this.”

The car was a 2011 Chevy Malibu, donated by the Flagship Collision of Verona, Pa. All parts and materials used in the refurbishment were donated by local businesses.

