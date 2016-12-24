Man Struck By Vehicle, Killed In Westmoreland Co.

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in East Huntingdon Township on Saturday.
It happened along Ruffsdale Alverton Road, just south of SR-31.
According to state police, a 49-year-old man was sent to Frick Hospital for emergency assistance. His injuries appeared to be sustained from being hit by a vehicle.
The man was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and rushed into surgery, where he died from his injuries.
State police say the man had been out walking his dog. The dog was not hurt.
The victim has not yet been identified, but state police say he is from Mt. Pleasant.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact state police.
The investigation is ongoing.
