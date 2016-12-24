WEATHER: Alerts | School Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Us Your Photos

Man Struck By Vehicle, Killed In Westmoreland Co.

December 24, 2016 7:15 PM
Filed Under: East Huntingdon Township, Fatal Pedestrian Accident, Pedestrian Hit By Car, Ruffsdale Alverton Road, Westmoreland County

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in East Huntingdon Township on Saturday.

It happened along Ruffsdale Alverton Road, just south of SR-31.

According to state police, a 49-year-old man was sent to Frick Hospital for emergency assistance. His injuries appeared to be sustained from being hit by a vehicle.

The man was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and rushed into surgery, where he died from his injuries.

State police say the man had been out walking his dog. The dog was not hurt.

The victim has not yet been identified, but state police say he is from Mt. Pleasant.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact state police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia