Man Robs Point Breeze Subway, Locks Employee In Freezer

POINT BREEZE (KDKA) — A man robbed a Subway in Point Breeze on Friday night and locked an employee in the freezer.
It happened at a Subway restaurant in the 7700-block of Penn Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.
According to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler, an employee was closing up the restaurant and went outside to take out the garbage.
An unknown man followed the employee back into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. He took an unknown amount of money from both the restaurant and the employee.
Toler says the man locked the employee in the freezer before he left. The freezer automatically unlocked after 15 minutes, and the employee then got out and called 911. He was not injured.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall black male with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white T-shirt, a green hoodie, cargo pants, black gloves and a ski mask.
The robbery happened hours after there was an attempted robbery at a Subway restaurant on the South Side. An employee at that restaurant was licensed to carry a gun and shot the suspected would-be robber in the chest.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter