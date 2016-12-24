WEATHER: Alerts | School Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Us Your Photos

GoFundMe Started For Stowe Twp. Fire Victims’ Funeral Costs

December 24, 2016 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire, Gabriel Glikis, GoFundMe, Linda Tschudi, Michael Tschudi Jr, Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A relative has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to aid with funeral costs for the victims of a Stowe Township fire.

Fifty-year-old Linda Tschudi, her son 29-year-old Michael Tschudi, Jr., and Linda’s grandson and Michael’s nephew, 5-month-old Gabriel Glikis, were killed in a fire at a home in Stowe Township early Saturday morning.

A relative set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral costs. They are hoping to raise $20,000.

Almost $3,000 had been raised in just 3 hours.

Donations can be made here: gofundme.com/tschudi-family-memorial

