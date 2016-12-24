GoFundMe Started For Stowe Twp. Fire Victims’ Funeral Costs

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A relative has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to aid with funeral costs for the victims of a Stowe Township fire.
Fifty-year-old Linda Tschudi, her son 29-year-old Michael Tschudi, Jr., and Linda’s grandson and Michael’s nephew, 5-month-old Gabriel Glikis, were killed in a fire at a home in Stowe Township early Saturday morning.
A relative set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral costs. They are hoping to raise $20,000.
Almost $3,000 had been raised in just 3 hours.
Donations can be made here: gofundme.com/tschudi-family-memorial
