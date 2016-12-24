Boy, 10, Facing Attempted Homicide Charge

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report: Shamarko Thomas Out For Game With Baltimore RavensThe Pittsburgh Steelers can lock up a playoff spot and the AFC North crown with a win over the Baltimore Ravens at home Christmas day. While the team hopes to gift wrap a division title and playoff berth on Sunday, the Steelers' injury report has grown and the Ravens are sure to make it a tough game. Look for a hard-fought week 16 matchup between these two division rivals.