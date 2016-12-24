Boy, 10, Facing Attempted Homicide Charge

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a 10-year-old boy is facing an attempted homicide charge in connection with a shot allegedly fired at a man on the morning of Christmas Eve.
The (Uniontown) Herald Standard reports that Uniontown police report that the gunfire occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the city.
Police reported that a Uniontown man opened a vehicle door for the boy, who punched him, pulled out a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired.
Police said the shot missed and the man restrained the boy until police arrived. He was taken into juvenile custody.
Lt. Tom Kolencik said Fayette County prosecutors advised charging the boy with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated and simple assault and two firearms violations.
