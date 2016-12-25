HERE WE GO! Follow The Action | Matchup | Injury Report | Foster: Ravens Are Our 'Number One' Rival | North Shore Bars, Restaurants Open | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Carrie Fisher In Stable Condition, Debbie Reynolds Says

December 25, 2016 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday that the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its “prayers & good wishes.”

Earlier in the day, Oscar winner Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of the “Star Wars” actress with all her “heart and soul.”

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after falling ill on a flight and being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Fisher is also known for such books as “Postcards from the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.”

