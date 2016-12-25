HERE WE GO! Follow The Action | Matchup | Injury Report | Foster: Ravens Are Our 'Number One' Rival | North Shore Bars, Restaurants Open | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Two Escape Rollover Crash With Minor Injuries

December 25, 2016 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Rollover Crash, Shaler Township, Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people escaped a rollover crash in Shaler Township with only minor injuries early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Glenn Avenue.

According to the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company, crews found one vehicle on its side at the scene. Two people were still inside.

(Photo Credit: Facebook/Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company)

(Photo Credit: Facebook/Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company)

Crews were able to remove the windshield and get the occupants out. Only one was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

