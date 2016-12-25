Two Escape Rollover Crash With Minor Injuries

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people escaped a rollover crash in Shaler Township with only minor injuries early Sunday morning.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Glenn Avenue.
According to the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company, crews found one vehicle on its side at the scene. Two people were still inside.
Crews were able to remove the windshield and get the occupants out. Only one was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter