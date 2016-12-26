Chef Gaynor Grant Turns Holiday Leftovers Into New Meals

Turn those holiday leftovers into delicious new meals.

Turkey Enchiladas

Ingredients:

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup diced green chilies

3 large green onions

¼ cup fresh cilantro or parsley, minced

2 cup cooked diced turkey

1 ½ cup grated Cheddar or Monterey Jack Cheese

12, 8” diameter flour tortillas

6 oz cream cheese, cut into 12 strips, lengthwise

2 cup picante sauce or salsa

Directions:

1. Butter a large shallow baking dish. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Put 2 cups of sour cream, the chilies, onions, and cilantro in a large bowl and mix together. Then add 2 cups of grated cheese and the diced turkey and season with ½ t black pepper and 1 t salt.

3. Lay out each tortilla on the table and spoon ½ cup of the filling down the middle of the tortilla. Top each one with a strip of cream cheese and roll up.

4. Place the rolled up tortilla, seam side down in the baking dish. (Can be made ahead to this point – Cover and refrigerate)

5. Just before putting in the oven pour over the picante sauce, cover the baking dish with foil and bake for about 45 mins or until the sauce bubbles.

6. Carefully take out of the oven and sprinkle with the remaining cup of cheddar cheese and put back in the oven and bake until cheese melts. To serve: Top with the remaining sour cream.

“Medianoche”

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

4 Ciabata or brioche rolls (or other sweet bread), split lengthwise

4 teaspoon mustard

1/2 lb sliced roasted turkey meat

1/2 lb. sliced cooked ham

1/2 lb. thinly gruyere or Swiss cheese

1 cup dill pickle slices

Optional: 2 T olive salad (giardiniera)

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

1. Spread mayonaise on each of the 4 rolls. Then spread each roll with mustard

2. Arrange layers of turkey, ham, and cheese on the rolls and top each with dill pickle slices and optional olive salad. Close sandwiches, and brush tops and bottoms with olive oil.

3. Heat a non-stick skillet or grill pan over medium high heat. Place each sandwich on the grill and top with a heavy weight.

4. Cook sandwiches for 2 minutes, then turn sandwich over and cook for a further 2 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

5. Remove from heat, place on plates, and cut in half diagonally.

Ham and Pineapple Kabobs

Ingredients:

2-3 lbs ham {bone in or out} cubed into 2 inch pieces

1 pineapple, cubed (juices reserved)

½ cup cranberry juice

3 teaspoon honey

½ cup teriyaki marinade sauce {this is the thicker kind}

Directions:

1. Combine the cranberry juice with the honey and teriyaki marinade sauce in a small bowl then pour into a large resealable bag.

2. Add the cubed pineapple and ham and mix well. If you have time allow to chill for 30 min.

3. Preheat oven to 350 line a baking sheet with foil. Place the ham and pineapple alternately onto the soaked wooden kabob skewers.

4. Put them into the prepared baking sheet and pour over the rest of the marinade. Bake for 30 minutes and serve.