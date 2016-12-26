Coroner: Man Who Drowned In Freezing Pond Bet Co-Workers He Could Walk Across Ice

DELTA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in central Pennsylvania say a man told co-workers that he was going to try to walk across an icy pond last week, but he broke through the ice and drowned.
Officials said 29-year-old Hassan Muhammad-Richardson was one of 100 construction workers on the overnight shift at Calpine Corp.’s York Energy Center in Peach Bottom Township.
The York County coroner’s office said he told co-workers that he bet he could walk across the icy pond, and began to do so although co-workers tried to dissuade him.
Officials said he fell through the pond at about 3:30 a.m. Friday and died. The death was listed as an accidental drowning.
Company officials said he was employed by Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. and called his death a tragedy.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)