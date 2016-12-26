WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Coroner: Man Who Drowned In Freezing Pond Bet Co-Workers He Could Walk Across Ice

December 26, 2016 2:33 PM
DELTA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in central Pennsylvania say a man told co-workers that he was going to try to walk across an icy pond last week, but he broke through the ice and drowned.

Officials said 29-year-old Hassan Muhammad-Richardson was one of 100 construction workers on the overnight shift at Calpine Corp.’s York Energy Center in Peach Bottom Township.

The York County coroner’s office said he told co-workers that he bet he could walk across the icy pond, and began to do so although co-workers tried to dissuade him.

Officials said he fell through the pond at about 3:30 a.m. Friday and died. The death was listed as an accidental drowning.

Company officials said he was employed by Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. and called his death a tragedy.

