Man Arrested After Shooting At Homewood Nightclub

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing a long list of charges after police say he opened fire inside a Homewood nightclub.
A press release from Pittsburgh Police states that it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Officers were called to the Galaxy nightclub on Kelly Street for a report of shots fired. The shooter, identified as Anthony Lamar Williams, 27, was confronted by a security guard.
The guard used his taser on Williams, causing him to drop a silver pistol before running away.
Police caught up with the suspect, who struggled and attempted to flee. Williams was stunned once more and taken into custody.
Williams was transported to UPMC Presbyterian to be medically cleared. He was then transported to the Alllegheny County Jail.
He faces charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, person not to posses a firearm, criminal mischief, and aggravated assault.
Initially, it was believed that no one was injured. However, during the course of the investigation, a 23-year-old victim showed up at UPMC Presbyterian with a gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.