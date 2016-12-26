HERE WE GO! Game Recap | Matchup | Injury Report | Foster: Ravens Are Our 'Number One' Rival | Holiday Tailgating | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL

Man Stabbed To Death In Eastern Pennsylvania

December 26, 2016 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Lehigh County coroner says a man was stabbed to death at an intersection in Allentown. It happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The coroner’s office is not releasing the man’s name until his family is notified.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

