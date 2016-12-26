Man Stabbed To Death In Eastern Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in eastern Pennsylvania.
The Lehigh County coroner says a man was stabbed to death at an intersection in Allentown. It happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The coroner’s office is not releasing the man’s name until his family is notified.
