Mike Sullivan Gets 3-Year Contract Extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has signed a three-year contract extension.
The decision was announced Monday by general manager Jim Rutherford.
“Mike did the best coaching job in the NHL last season,” Rutherford said. “He continues to be a terrific coach and we are happy to give him a well-deserved extension.”
Sullivan boasts many accomplishments since his hiring in Dec. 2015, including guiding the Penguins to a fourth Stanley Cup championship and working hard to make sure the team hasn’t suffered a “Cup hangover” this season.
This season, Sullivan has the Penguins sitting at 22-8-5, which has them in the thick of the race for the Metropolitan Division title.
Overall, Sullivan is 55-24-10 behind the Penguins’ bench.
