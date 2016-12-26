HERE WE GO! Game Recap | Matchup | Injury Report | Foster: Ravens Are Our 'Number One' Rival | Holiday Tailgating | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL

Mike Sullivan Gets 3-Year Contract Extension

December 26, 2016 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Hockey, Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has signed a three-year contract extension.

The decision was announced Monday by general manager Jim Rutherford.

“Mike did the best coaching job in the NHL last season,” Rutherford said. “He continues to be a terrific coach and we are happy to give him a well-deserved extension.”

Sullivan boasts many accomplishments since his hiring in Dec. 2015, including guiding the Penguins to a fourth Stanley Cup championship and working hard to make sure the team hasn’t suffered a “Cup  hangover” this season.

This season, Sullivan has the Penguins sitting at 22-8-5, which has them in the thick of the race for the Metropolitan Division title.

Overall, Sullivan is 55-24-10 behind the Penguins’ bench.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia