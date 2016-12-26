HERE WE GO! Game Recap | Matchup | Injury Report | AFC Wild Card Game Tickets | Dunlap: Done Hating On Antonio Brown? | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL

Man Reported Missing Found Dead In Burned-Down Home

December 26, 2016 7:19 PM
Filed Under: Edward Donald Kerns, Found Dead, House Fire

SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man who had been reported missing after a fire earlier this month was found dead at his burned-down home Monday.

According to the Washington County coroner’s report, 53-year-old Edward Donald Kerns was found dead at his home on Park Avenue. He was pronounced dead just after 11:30 a.m. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Fire restoration crews found his body.

There was a fire at his home around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. The coroner’s report says the residence was searched at the time.

The coroner’s report also says his family filed a missing persons report after the fire.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia