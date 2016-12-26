Man Reported Missing Found Dead In Burned-Down Home

SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man who had been reported missing after a fire earlier this month was found dead at his burned-down home Monday.
According to the Washington County coroner’s report, 53-year-old Edward Donald Kerns was found dead at his home on Park Avenue. He was pronounced dead just after 11:30 a.m. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Fire restoration crews found his body.
There was a fire at his home around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. The coroner’s report says the residence was searched at the time.
The coroner’s report also says his family filed a missing persons report after the fire.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter