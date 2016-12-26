Family Escapes Christmas Tree Fire Thanks To Dog Named ‘Bruce Wayne’

BUTLER (KDKA) — A Christmas tree is being blamed for sparking a fire that damaged a local family’s home, and everyone made it out safely thanks to someone who goes by the name “Bruce Wayne.”

Firefighters were called to the home around 1 a.m. The house was fully engulfed.

“It’s pretty much gone,” Amanda Zapp said.

Ryan Bickford and Zapp were standing outside, clutching two dogs and two cats. One of the dogs – Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman.

The dog was in a cage downstairs, and it started barking. The couple was upstairs in a room directly above where the dog was, watching TV, when they heard the dog barking. They ran downstairs and had about 30 seconds to get out of the house.

“I went downstairs, ‘cause it wasn’t his normal barking,” Bickford said. “I saw the tree was completely on fire.”

It looks like the fire started at the base of the Christmas tree, maybe because of the lights. No one knows the cause for sure yet.

The couple lost a lot, but they do have renters insurance, and they do have all four of their pets.

They weren’t hurt, and they do have quite a story to tell about a dog named Bruce Wayne.

KDKA’s Marty Griffin: “Do you feel as if the dog saved you?”

Bickford: “I do. How do we not? God knows how long, I mean, that went up so quick. If he didn’t [bark]… We might have smelled it, but by that time, God knows how much it would have went up.”

They grabbed a few belongings Monday afternoon, and they are staying with family until they regroup.

