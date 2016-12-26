Report: Hunter Faces Charges After Shooting, Killing Horse

NEW SEWICKLEY TWP. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he shot and killed a horse, mistaking it for a deer.
The Beaver County Times reports Jordan G. Cinderich, 23, killed the farm animal Dec. 10 while hunting near Modrak Lane in New Sewickley Township.
Cinderich reportedly called police after he realized he shot a horse, not a deer. He realized something was amiss when he saw the wounded animal gallop away.
By the time officers arrived, the horse was dead.
The horse, valued at $16,000, was within 150 yards of a stable and barn.
Cinderich is charged with one felony count of criminal mischief, injuring livestock, unlawful hunting, and violating rules and regulations while trespassing.
