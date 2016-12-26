HERE WE GO! Game Recap | Matchup | Injury Report | AFC Wild Card Game Tickets | Dunlap: Done Hating On Antonio Brown? | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL

Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots Outside Police Station

December 26, 2016 6:01 PM
Filed Under: Michael Moran, Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — A man was taken into custody after approaching a Turtle Creek police station and allegedly firing shots in the air Monday.

According to Turtle Creek police, 40-year-old Michael Moran drove toward the rear parking lot of the Turtle Creek police station, stopped and took his 10-year-old son out of the car.

Police say as Moran walked toward an area where police cruisers were parked, he appeared to fire shots into the air. When he tried to get into the building, he told police through a callbox that he “didn’t have the gun anymore.”

Moran and his son, who police say is autistic, were taken into custody. His son was not hurt.

Police found Moran’s gun, which was stolen, on top of one of the patrol vehicles.

According to police, Moran “said he messed up and didn’t want to live.”

He is facing multiple charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer, endangering welfare of children and receiving stolen property.

Moran is in the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dan Garstecki (@DanGarstecki) says:
    December 26, 2016 at 6:48 PM

    I love the charges they try and use. Assault of a law enforcement officer? How did he assault someone through the call box?

