Police: Woman Allegedly Defecates Outside Gas Station, Mocks Employees

December 26, 2016 9:22 PM
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a woman who allegedly defecated outside an Elizabeth Township gas station.

It happened at the BP gas station on Scenery Drive.

According to Elizabeth Township Police, the woman allegedly defecated in the gas station’s parking lot. She then allegedly told employees what she had done and mocked them about cleaning it up.

Police say that gas station no longer has a public restroom because people would intentionally clog the toilet and cause other damage.

(Photo Credit: Elizabeth Township Police Department/Facebook)

In surveillance photos, the woman can be seen getting a box of tissues from her vehicle and walking past the front doors of the gas station store, carrying the box. Other photos show her entering the store.

Anyone who can identify the woman should contact Elizabeth Township police.

