2 Suspects Sought After Violent Canton Twp. Home Invasion

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a violent home invasion in Washington County.

According to police, the incident happened at a home on Scott Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The two suspects entered the home through an unlocked back door and encountered three people in the living room.

At that point, the suspects tied up two of the residents and forced the third person to walk upstairs. Then, a suspect woke up another resident and demanded cash and drugs.

A fight broke out and the suspects’ gun discharged and struck a resident in the finger. The same resident was also struck in the head with the gun.

The suspects got away with a cell phone, a PlayStation 4 controller and $13. They have only been described as being African-American males wearing dark clothing and masks.

One is believed to be about 5-feet-6-inches tall, while the other was approximately 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724)-223-5200.

