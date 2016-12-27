Donations, Volunteers Needed To Assist Munhall Apartment Fire Victims

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – The United Methodist Church Union wants to raise at least $40,000 for displaced residents of the Parkview Towers, which caught fire earlier this month, killing one person.

On Friday, Dec. 16, 61-year-old Richard Miller died and seven people were taken to the hospital after the building in the 100 block of Caroline Street caught fire. Since then, residents have not been allowed to stay inside.

“Every room needs to be cleaned,” says Rev. Larry Homitsky, President of the United Methodist Church Union in Allegheny County. “The smoke damage is substantial.”

The fire itself consumed the upper two floors. Rev. Homitsky tells News Radio 1020 KDKA that residents who live on the seventh floor have lost all of their belongings.

With that, The United Methodist Church Union is looking for donations. Rev. Homitsky says the money will assist residents through new furniture and temporary housing.

Donations can be made here: https://www.youcaring.com/parkviewtowerresidents-719473

Anyone who wants to volunteer their time can call (412)-231-4900.

Rev. Homitsky says many of the residents are staying with family and friends, but 15-20 are staying at a Waterfront hotel. He hopes to start moving people back into the building by the end of January.

The Munhall fire chief had said about 90 people, most of them seniors, live at the Parkview Towers.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire.

