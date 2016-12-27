Family Escapes Injury When Debris From Demolition Crashes Through Window

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A mother and her four young children escaped serious injury when debris from a building being demolished next door came crashing through their window.

Marissa Williams was in her first-floor apartment in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday with her 7-month-old son and three young daughters when bricks, mortar and wood came crashing through her living room window.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

However, Williams said at first she didn’t know what had happened because the debris showered her living room with a cloud of heavy dust.

Turns out, a vacant building next door to her Penn Avenue apartment was being demolished after a partial roof collapse hours earlier.

“The only thing I knew was that there was a bunch of bricks and a big wooden stick coming through our window, near my children as we were watching TV, and I just raced to get my kids out of harm’s way,” Williams said.

Williams loaded her family into an SUV and was expected to spend the night in a local motel.

Meanwhile, Williams says she is frustrated because she was not told in advance about the demolition.

“We didn’t get any protocol, that, as far as – we’re knocking down this building next to your building, we’re letting you know to be aware of damage or anything. Accidents do happen, but we were not notified at all,” she said.