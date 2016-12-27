Fire Sends Crews To Braddock Hills Apartment Complex

BRADDOCK HILLS (KDKA) — A fire sent crews to an apartment complex in Braddock Hills on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were first called to the scene in the 3100-block of Brinton Manor Drive around 9 p.m.
The fire was initially reported on the second floor of the complex.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear what sparked the fire and just how much damage it caused.
