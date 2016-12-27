WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Fire Sends Crews To Braddock Hills Apartment Complex

December 27, 2016 10:55 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Braddock Hills, Fire

BRADDOCK HILLS (KDKA) — A fire sent crews to an apartment complex in Braddock Hills on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were first called to the scene in the 3100-block of Brinton Manor Drive around 9 p.m.

The fire was initially reported on the second floor of the complex.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire and just how much damage it caused.

