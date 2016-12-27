WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Nonprofit Leader Who Wrote Racist Michelle Obama Post Fired

December 27, 2016 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, Michelle Obama, Pamela Ramsey Taylor, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia nonprofit group has fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an “ape in heels.”

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office said Tuesday that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, executive director of the Clay County Development Corp., was removed following an agreement with the nonprofit’s board of directors.

Taylor’s racist social media comments were not directly mentioned as the reason.

However, Tomblin spokeswoman Jessica Tice says the state requested “specific assurances” the nonprofit is following anti-discrimination policies and has been assured Taylor is gone as director.

She says another agency will manage it for six months while the nonprofit makes any changes needed for compliance as a state contractor.

The nonprofit provides services to elderly and low-income residents in Clay County.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Brian Jenkins says:
    December 27, 2016 at 5:28 PM

    so when does free speach all calling someone a animal make it racist???? As a Vet the media needs to get over itself and let it go wow I would fight this in president trumps court

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Brian Jenkins says:
    December 27, 2016 at 5:30 PM

    not saying the cdomment was right but her idea is the right of all americans sorry not to lose her job

    Reply | Report comment

