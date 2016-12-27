Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Latrobe Sunoco

LATROBE (KDKA) – Police in Latrobe are looking for the person who robbed a Sunoco gas station on Christmas.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Avenue location.
According to the Tribune-Review, the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash.
The suspect was described as being a white male wearing a white bandana over his face. He was also wearing a black hoodie, jeans and gray gloves.
No one was injured in the incident.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter