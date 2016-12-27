Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Latrobe Sunoco

December 27, 2016 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Latrobe, Lincoln Avenue, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

LATROBE (KDKA) – Police in Latrobe are looking for the person who robbed a Sunoco gas station on Christmas.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Avenue location.

According to the Tribune-Review, the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash.

The suspect was described as being a white male wearing a white bandana over his face. He was also wearing a black hoodie, jeans and gray gloves.

No one was injured in the incident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia