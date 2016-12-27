WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police Seek Manor Twp. Bank Robbery Suspect

December 27, 2016 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Armstrong County, Bank Robbery, Manor Township, NexTier Bank

MANOR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A bank robbery is under investigation in Armstrong County.

The Manor Township Police Department says someone robbed the Nextier Bank on Route 422 just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspect is a white male who is about 6-feet tall.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt with green and pink lettering, black jogging pants and a black knit hat.

State Police and Manor Township Police are investigating.

