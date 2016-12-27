Robbery Spree Suspect Caught On Camera At Drug Store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a robbery suspect who was caught on surveillance camera during a crime spree at two businesses Tuesday morning.

The first incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Rite Aid in the 3200-block of Banksville Road.

According to police, the suspect told the clerk he had a gun but no weapon was ever seen.

He demanded money, but when the clerk refused to hand any over, the suspect left the store.

No one was injured during the robbery attempt.

Then, around noon, police say a man believed to be the same suspect went to the nearby Aldi’s in Baldwin. Investigators say he walked up a cashier, said he was armed and wanted money.

He reached into register, grabbed cash and ran away.

A witness, who does not want to be identified, said he almost ran into her as she was entering the store and he was leaving.

“When he was running out of the store, I was kind of going in and he kind of ran into my basket. He was just running and he almost knocked me down, actually,” she said.

Police say they are convinced he went to the Aldi’s after the failed attempt at Rite Aid.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s. He has a thin build, stands 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall and has brown or blond hair.

He was wearing a long, black coat, a green shirt, gray pants and a yellow and black cap with the Pittsburgh Pirates logo on it.