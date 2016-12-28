Fans Cheer On Pitt Panthers In Pinstripe Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were chants, there were cheers and there were even some moments when fans looked concerned for the welfare of their team.

Pitt fans packed Cupka’s Café on the South Side for the Pinstripe Bowl in New York.

“I’ve been coming to Pitt football since 1953,” Pitt fan Vic Rutkoski said.

Rutkoski may not have gone to Pitt, but he made sure his daughter became a Pitt Panther.

“I never went there, but Pitt has always been my favorite team. I’m really happy my daughter went to Pitt and my son-in-law went to Pitt,” Rutkoski said.

“My dad, who’s been taking me to Pitt games since I was a little kid over at Pitt stadium, my mom, sister, childhood friends, husband, kids,” said Pitt alumni Lisa Probeck.

Wednesday’s game brought with it a lot of highs and lows. One of those lows came when running back James Conner took a hit and was out for the rest of the game.

“James is gonna step up. He’s out, but he will be fine in the NFL. Someone else will step up. Let’s go Pitt,” one Pitt fan said.

It was also a sad moment for fans since it was Conner’s last game with the team. He plans to enter the NFL Draft.

“It’s a great year for him. I’m glad he beat cancer. He’s a great role model for kids and for cancer patients,” Pitt fan Keith Hall said.

Despite the struggles, fans held out hope.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve been going to Pitt games since I was 6-months-old,” Pitt fan Tommy Iurlano said.

“I want to see us in the Rose Bowl instead of Penn State,” Pitt fan David Schreiver said.

In the end though, Pitt lost to Northwestern 31-24.