Report: Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Industry Hit-And-Run

BEAVER (KDKA) – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident in Beaver County last month.

On Nov. 27, 25-year-old Brandon Bixler died after being struck by a vehicle while walking along State Route 68 in Industry.

According to a Beaver County Times report, William Aeschbacher, 62, has been arrested in connection with Bixler’s death.

Police had been looking for a white vehicle, which was possibly a Honda since the incident. According to the report, a man notified police after seeing a white 2005 Honda Civic with damage to the passenger side at a home in Ohioville.

Police responded to the home and questioned Aeschbacher about the damage. He admitted to driving along Route 68 and hitting a dark object around the same time Bixler was struck.

Aeschbacher said he turned around after striking the object. After a few passes, he realized he had hit a person. He then drove home and didn’t tell anyone about the accident.

Aeschbacher is currently being held in the Beaver County Jail and is facing charges of causing an accident involving death, failing to stop to render aid and failing to notify police of a death.

Family members said Bixler was walking home from Luanne’s, which is not far from the accident scene.

Police say a passing car saw an object along Route 68 and called 911 after they realized it was a person.

They say Bixler was walking along the highway in the westbound lane when he was struck and killed. Relatives say his girlfriend found him.

