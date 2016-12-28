Holidays Can Be Good Time To Try New Activities For Families Living With Autism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The holiday season is a time for fun family traditions.

If you are a family living with autism, it’s also a great time to start some new traditions.

“Think about it like you’re meeting someone from a different country. They’ve got their own culture, they’ve got their own language, they’ve got their own traditions,” said Luciana Randall, Executive Director of Autism Connection of Pennsylvania.

Randall has worked closely with families living with autism for 24 years. She understands not all holiday traditions can be an enjoyable experience for children living with autism.

“Things can be too loud, too bright, too itchy,” said Randall.

Randall recommends using the time off work and school to try some new activities, but always keeping in mind the preferences of the person living with autism.

“Call ahead. I think if parents can just ask people who really want to help. I find that people who really don’t know a lot about autism are afraid of saying the wrong thing or doing the wrong thing, so call ahead. Call and say, ‘Hey my kid is really interested in chefs. Can we come some day when you are prepping at my local restaurant and ask questions?’” said Randall.

While always keeping in mind whether the person likes extra stimulation or craves down time, during the winter season, Randall suggests the following activities:

Walking at the mall early in the morning when there aren’t many shoppers

Making friends with a local teenager who may be interested in learning more about living with autism

Spending a morning exploring the items at a hardware store or a fabric store

Bundle up and enjoy watching animals at the zoo

Consider relaxing the rules and making a little mess indoors (For example: Allowing a little water play or blowing bubbles. Just be sure to cover your floors and furniture)

If you are hosting a New Year’s party, Randall says consider doing some things that are sensory-friendly to make the experience more enjoyable for your guests living with autism.

“In my office we have a basket of fidget toys and squishy things. I have got board members who are autistic that kind of enjoy that. They will doodle whatever and have brilliant ideas. So, why not? We can all have things like fidget toys, we can have beanbag chairs,” said Randall.

Designating a “quiet room” is another idea.

“Having sensory kind of options, having a place to go a quiet sort of spot and letting the person know if you need it it’s there. And sometimes knowing that, people don’t need it then and they’re like, ‘Oh, they get me here,’” said Randall.

Most importantly, Randall says it’s about a little preparation and constant mindfulness.

“I think if we can kind of get into their mindset with them that kind of builds the relationship and helps us make new traditions,” said Randall.

For more ideas visit: www.autismofpa.org

