Iconic Restaurant In Arnold Reopens After Devastating Fire

ARNOLD (KDKA) — An iconic restaurant destroyed by fire is open again in a new location.

Ida’s Place in Arnold, Westmoreland County, reopened along Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.

Loyal customers including Nick Fiorentino, of Leechburg, are glad to have it back: “It’s nice to see her back in business. The menu is very similar.”

It was back in September when a kitchen fire spread and destroyed the original restaurant.

Danny Allman who had fond memories of the original place remembers watching it on the news.

“I remember watching you guys when I heard that it was burning and you had the chopper over her place, and I literally had tears in my eyes it was so sad,” said Allman.

Italian immigrant Ida Peluso started the original place back in 1980. But after the fire, she wasn’t sure about continuing, in part, because she had no insurance.

“All my customers and my friends, I love them, and they were wonderful to me,” said Peluso. “I was happy to get the spirit to do it again. I was going to go to a nursing home, but instead I come here!”

Customers cared so much, they started a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help her restart. She couldn’t be more grateful.

“My customers have become my family, and I miss them a lot,” said Peluso.

She says the Go Fund Me page raised about $14,000. She used thousands more of her savings to restart.

Her new place opened before Christmas.