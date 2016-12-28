Judge Denies Bail For Former Boxer Paul Spadafora

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former boxer Paul Spadafora will stay in jail following his arrest one week ago.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Spadafora has to remain behind bars until he gets the treatment he needs.

Spadafora is accused of kicking his mother, stabbing his brother and fighting with police at his house in Westwood last Wednesday.

His lawyer agreed with the judge’s decision.

“I agree with the judge at this juncture,” said attorney Phil DiLucente. “It’s a very smart move for the mere fact that the preliminary hearing is a week away and there’s going to be issues that arise as well as treatment that’s going to be necessary for him to partake in the county jail.”

Spadafora has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 4.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter