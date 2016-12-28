WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Mess On Parkway East

December 28, 2016 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Edgewood, Parkway East, PennDOT, Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle accident is causing some big traffic problems on the Parkway East this afternoon.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened on the inbound side of the highway, just west of the Edgewood/Swissvale off-ramp.

A tractor trailer, a tanker truck and three cars were involved in the accident.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Traffic backed up for miles following the crash as crews closed down the stretch of road where it happened to investigate and clear the scene. Traffic was down to a single lane for several hours, but the road is now back open.

The traffic delays in the area were significant and drivers were being advised to find alternate routes.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia