Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Mess On Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle accident is causing some big traffic problems on the Parkway East this afternoon.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened on the inbound side of the highway, just west of the Edgewood/Swissvale off-ramp.
A tractor trailer, a tanker truck and three cars were involved in the accident.
Traffic backed up for miles following the crash as crews closed down the stretch of road where it happened to investigate and clear the scene. Traffic was down to a single lane for several hours, but the road is now back open.
The traffic delays in the area were significant and drivers were being advised to find alternate routes.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter