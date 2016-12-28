Parkway West Hit-And-Run Injures 1, Driver Sought

December 28, 2016 11:17 AM By Christine D'Antonio
Filed Under: Banksville, Christine D'Antonio, Parkway West, UPMC Mercy Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for the driver of a truck that caused a rollover crash on the Parkway West Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident happened on the ramp near Banksville that runs parallel to the Parkway around 8 a.m.

A dark colored pickup truck side-swiped the female victim’s SUV, which caused her to drive onto the hillside, where her vehicle rolled over.

At this point, it’s unclear if the woman was ejected from her car, of if she was able to crawl out.

She was taken by ambulance to UPMC Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the accident and is still on the loose.

The accident caused heavy backups for traffic headed onto the Parkway West, but it was cleared within the hour.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Christine D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia