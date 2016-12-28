Parkway West Hit-And-Run Injures 1, Driver Sought

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for the driver of a truck that caused a rollover crash on the Parkway West Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident happened on the ramp near Banksville that runs parallel to the Parkway around 8 a.m.

A dark colored pickup truck side-swiped the female victim’s SUV, which caused her to drive onto the hillside, where her vehicle rolled over.

At this point, it’s unclear if the woman was ejected from her car, of if she was able to crawl out.

She was taken by ambulance to UPMC Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the accident and is still on the loose.

The accident caused heavy backups for traffic headed onto the Parkway West, but it was cleared within the hour.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter