Penguins: Brian Dumoulin Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Jaw

December 28, 2016 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Brian Dumoulin, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Shea-ved Ice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without the services of another defenseman for several weeks.

According to the Penguins’ official website, Brian Dumoulin will miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken jaw.

Dumoulin suffered the injury during the third period of Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Penguins are already missing Kris Letang and Trevor Daley on the blue line. However, both are skating with the team. Both wore no contact jerseys during Tuesday’s morning skate.

Olli Maatta also missed last night’s game due to an illness.

The Penguins will be back in action tonight at home against the Carolina Hurricanes.

