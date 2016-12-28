Police Probe Fatal Shooting In Larimer Neighborhood

LARIMER (KDKA) –Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in the city’s Larimer neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the 200 block of Shetland Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

Police were called to the area for a report of a male that that been shot. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but his name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

