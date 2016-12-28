Rania’s Recipes: Easy New Year’s Eve Appetizers

December 28, 2016 8:23 AM
If you’re looking for some easy New Year’s Eve appetizers for your party, check out these recipe from Rania Harris!

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

  • 30 – 18 /20 count shrimp – peeled and deveined
  • 15 strips bacon – partially cooked and cut into half
  • Wood skewers – soaked in water
  • Remoulade Sauce (see recipe)

Directions:

Wrap the shrimp with a bacon strip and thread onto prepared skewers. Place the skewers on a wire rack set into a foil lined bacon pan.

Broil the shrimp 1 – 2 minutes on the first side and then turn and broil until the bacon gets crisp and the shrimp is cooked through, about 1 – 2 minutes. Remove from the broiler and place on a tray with a small bowl of the Remoulade Sauce in the center for dipping.

Remoulade Sauce:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons minced sour gherkins
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced capers
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, gherkins, onion, capers, parsley, lemon juice, Tabasco, Old Bay seasoning, and pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until serving or for up to 3 days.

Hot Crab Dip

  • 16-ounce cream cheese
  • 3 tablespoons white wine
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons mustard
  • 4 teaspoons powdered sugar
  • 1/2-teaspoon salt
  • 1/3-cup mayonnaise
  • 1-pound crabmeat
  • French bread slices ~ toasted

Directions

Combine on top on double boiler or in microwave heat until well blended and hot through serve with slices of French bread toasts

Tapenade

  • 2 cups Kalamata olives – pitted
  • 2 anchovy fillets
  • 3 tablespoons capers
  • 2 garlic cloves – minced
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil

Directions:

Using a processor, combine the olives, anchovy fillets, capers, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and pepper. Mix thoroughly. If the mixture appears too thick, add a bit more olive oil.

Pour into a small bowl and stir in the basil.

Store leftovers in a glass jar, float a little olive oil on top and it will keep, refrigerated, for months.

Serves: 8

