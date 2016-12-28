Rania’s Recipes: Easy New Year’s Eve Appetizers

If you’re looking for some easy New Year’s Eve appetizers for your party, check out these recipe from Rania Harris!
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
- 30 – 18 /20 count shrimp – peeled and deveined
- 15 strips bacon – partially cooked and cut into half
- Wood skewers – soaked in water
- Remoulade Sauce (see recipe)
Directions:
Wrap the shrimp with a bacon strip and thread onto prepared skewers. Place the skewers on a wire rack set into a foil lined bacon pan.
Broil the shrimp 1 – 2 minutes on the first side and then turn and broil until the bacon gets crisp and the shrimp is cooked through, about 1 – 2 minutes. Remove from the broiler and place on a tray with a small bowl of the Remoulade Sauce in the center for dipping.
Remoulade Sauce:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons minced sour gherkins
- 2 tablespoons minced red onion
- 1 tablespoon minced capers
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
- ¼ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, gherkins, onion, capers, parsley, lemon juice, Tabasco, Old Bay seasoning, and pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until serving or for up to 3 days.
Hot Crab Dip
- 16-ounce cream cheese
- 3 tablespoons white wine
- 1 1/2 teaspoons mustard
- 4 teaspoons powdered sugar
- 1/2-teaspoon salt
- 1/3-cup mayonnaise
- 1-pound crabmeat
- French bread slices ~ toasted
Directions
Combine on top on double boiler or in microwave heat until well blended and hot through serve with slices of French bread toasts
Tapenade
- 2 cups Kalamata olives – pitted
- 2 anchovy fillets
- 3 tablespoons capers
- 2 garlic cloves – minced
- Juice of 1 lemon
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Freshly ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped basil
Directions:
Using a processor, combine the olives, anchovy fillets, capers, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and pepper. Mix thoroughly. If the mixture appears too thick, add a bit more olive oil.
Pour into a small bowl and stir in the basil.
Store leftovers in a glass jar, float a little olive oil on top and it will keep, refrigerated, for months.
Serves: 8