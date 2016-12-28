Scott Twp. Using Predator Decoys To Tackle Geese Problem In Park

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Scott Township officials are taking a unique approach to try and solve an ongoing Canadian geese problem in Scott Town Park.

Coyote decoys have been placed in the park’s two ballfield. In the past few days, the decoys seem to have made a difference with few, if any geese, seen roaming the ballfields or parking lots.

Debbie Meta, a Scott Township resident, was walking with her family in the park Wednesday evening.

“Yesterday, when we came by, we made a point of saying, ‘Wow! There’s no geese,’” she said.

Bert Smelko, the township’s Department of Public Works foreman, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti that the coyote decoys are placed in different locations around the park so “the geese don’t recognize they’re in the same spot all the time.”

Smelko said the decoys are removed from the park at sunset.

In fact, Wednesday evening, about 20 minutes after one decoy was removed, a flock of about a half dozen geese were back on the ballfield foraging for food.

Smelko said Scott Township Police got several calls during the day Wednesday from people who said they saw coyotes in the park.

“The public really doesn’t have anything to worry about. Police were notified earlier about the decoys,” Smelko said.

According to Smelko, two alligator decoys will be placed in the park’s new, fenced-in swimming pool area Thursday morning, because that’s where the geese are now gathering.

“The gators have LED eyes that glow in the dark, and they float on top of the water,” Smelko said. “They’re designed to scare geese away.”