State Police Looking For Missing New Stanton Man

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — State Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man who disappeared after leaving his home Monday morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Michael Stanish was reported missing by his mother.
According to police, Stanish left his home on Post Avenue in New Stanton at 9 a.m. Monday. He didn’t take anything with him, didn’t say where he was going and didn’t tell anyone why he was leaving.
He is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has short brown hair, blue eyes and fair skin.
Police say he was driving a black 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage with the license plate DPJ0518.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact state police.
