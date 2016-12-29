2016 Pa. Political Scene Rocked By Scandal Surrounding AG Kane

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – For Pennsylvania government, 2016 was a turbulent year. Much of it was due to an attorney general facing criminal charges, which ultimately resulted in Kathleen Kane’s conviction and resignation from office.
Months before her trial, Kane survived removal from office through a rarely used process called Senate Address. Around the same time, the House launched an impeachment process, but that lost steam after Kane announced she would not seek re-election.
In March, a state Supreme Court justice stepped down due to the fallout from tawdry emails captured by servers in the Office of Attorney General. Then in August, after Kane’s resignation, the man she installed as her second in command – former Montgomery County District Attorney and Commissioner Bruce Castor — took over as acting attorney general.
“Well, I doubt that there’s anybody in all of Pennsylvania that has more experience and brings more knowledge to the game than me…which is, I think, why I was sought out in the first place.”
But Castor’s tenure was brief. Former First Deputy Bruce Beemer was quickly nominated and confirmed to finish out Kane’s term.
