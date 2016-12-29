2016 Pittsburgh News Year In Review

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – It’s hard to believe, but 2016 is nearly over.
Before we turn the calendar to 2017, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest stories in Pittsburgh over the past year.
JANUARY:
Hulton Bridge Implosion
Just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, the 107-year-old Hulton Bridge was imploded and four sections fell into the Allegheny River. It took 150 pounds of dynamite and 51 charges to take the bridge down. The implosion cleared the way for the completion and opening of the new bridge.
FULL STORY: Implosion Marks End Of 107-Year-Old Hulton Bridge (Jan. 26, 2016)
In other news this month:
FEBRUARY:
Zika Virus
On Feb. 9, state Health Department officials confirmed the first cases of the Zika virus in Pennsylvania. Two woman tested positive for the virus, which caused so much concern throughout 2016. Later in the year, it even forced the MLB to move a series between the Pirates and Marlins from Puerto Rico to Miami.
FULL STORY: Pa. Health Dept.: 2 Woman Test Positive For Zika Virus (Feb. 9, 2016)
In other news this month:
MARCH:
Wilkinsburg Ambush
In the late-night hours of March 9, an “ambush” shooting during a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg left six people dead, including an unborn baby, and three others were wounded, and launched a manhunt for suspects. According to police, ballistic evidence at the scene indicated that possibly, “two different weapons were discharged from two different people.”
FULL STORY: Police: 5 Dead, 3 Wounded In Wilkinsburg Shooting Spree (March 9, 2016)
In other news this month:
APRIL:
Trump Visit Protests
It was a contentious election year, and Pittsburgh felt the impact. Things got heated on April 13 when Republican presidential candidate and eventual winner, Donald Trump, made a campaign visit to Pittsburgh. During his speech at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, police had a hard time separating Trump’s supporters and protesters.
FULL STORY: Trump Makes 2 Campaign Stops In Pittsburgh, Protesters Demonstrate Across City (April 13, 2016)
In other news this month:
MAY:
In other news this month:
JUNE:
In other news this month:
JULY:
In other news this month:
AUGUST:
In other news this month:
SEPTEMBER:
In other news this month:
OCTOBER:
In other news this month:
NOVEMBER:
In other news this month:
DECEMBER:
Pittsburgh Man Dies In California Warehouse Fire
Nick Walrath grew up in Point Breeze and attended Taylor Allderdice High School. After a devastating fire at a warehouse in Oakland, California, he was one of the many presumed dead. He texted his girlfriend from inside a burning structure, saying there was a fire and that he loved her.
FULL STORY: Pittsburgh Native Presumed Dead In Oakland Warehouse Fire (Dec. 6, 2016)
In other news this month:
- Freezing Rain Hits Pittsburgh (Dec. 17)
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)