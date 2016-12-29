Bank Robber Jumps Over Teller’s Counter In Wilmerding Borough

WILMERDING BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department’s General Investigations Unit is investigating a dramatic robbery that occurred Thursday at the Compass Bank in the 100 block of Westinghouse Avenue in Wilmerding Borough.
Around 3:15 p.m., a man came jogging in, hopped a teller’s counter and tried to take money from the window. When he was unable to open the drawer, he turned to the next teller’s window, taking approximately $2,600 before jumping back over the counter and exiting the bank.
He was last seen running up Commerce Street.
The suspect is described as a white male with blue eyes, a medium build, standing approximately 5’10” tall. He was wearing a dark gray jacket, gray workout pants and brown hiking boots. He wore gloves on his hands and his face was covered with a black or dark blue mask or scarf.
Anyone having information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department at 412-473-3000.