Deaths Of 78-Year-Old Pa. Woman, Pet Dog Ruled Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

CENTERPORT, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania woman and her dog died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning from a blocked furnace exhaust that sent smoke into the basement.
The Reading Eagle reported Thursday that 78-year-old Lucille Ohlinger was found by firefighters in a recliner, with her small dog on the floor nearby.
The coroner’s office says it’s thought Ohlinger died Monday, after she told a relative in a phone call she felt sick to her stomach and that her dog was acting strangely.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
A nephew went to the Centerport home on Wednesday and realized there was a strong odor of exhaust and black soot on the basement doors. He called 911.
Centerport is about 15 miles north of Reading.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)