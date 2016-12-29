GNC Making Big Changes As Part Of New Campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GNC stores across the country were closed on Wednesday and the company’s website went dark.

Today, they will all back up and running for the launch of a new campaign.

Jeff Hennion, GNC’s Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and e-Commerce Officer, said the goal of the campaign is for customers to rethink who GNC is.

When stores open on Thursday, there will be some noticeable changes for customers.

Starting today, regular GNC customers will see at least half of the products marked down. There will also be a cash back program and the GNC Gold Card is now null and void.

“The Gold Card goes away, it’s gone. So, there’s no longer a member price and a non-member price. We took prices down, everybody pays the same price. If you bought a Gold Card within the last few months or so, we’re going to reimburse you and give you money to spend in the new GNC,” Hennion said.

The company was founded in Pittsburgh 82 years ago, so it’s only fitting that the launch their One New GNC campaign would be held at their downtown headquarters.

People gathered outside the building for a 3D lighting spectacular Wednesday night.

Also, for the first time ever, GNC will run a commercial during the Super Bowl. The 30-second One New GNC ad will run at some point during the game.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter