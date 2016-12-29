Man Accused Of Attempted Murder In Lower Burrell Carjacking

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — A man is charged with attempted murder in a November carjacking.

Thomas Tahon, 37, is accused in the incident at Jerry’s Custard on 7th Street Road in Lower Burrell.

Neighbor Dennis Marchlewski believes the situation stemmed from a drug deal. His cameras caught James Pinkston, 20, from Arnold pulling into the parking lot of Jerry’s Custard stand.

“He pulled in to Jerry’s Custard, shut his lights off,” said Marchlewski.

Investigators say the car contained two people trying to sell crack-cocaine.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“About 10 minutes later, I see the vehicle take off and see two people leaving the vehicle,” Marchlewski said.

That’s when officers say Tahon shot one person in the car in the neck, demanding drugs and money. Both occupants ran down the street for help.

Tahon allegedly stole the car the two arrived in. Investigators eventually tracked him down.

He now faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.